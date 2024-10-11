TechTarget Announces Priority Engine Demand

TechTarget, a provider of B2B technology purchase intent data and services, has released Priority Engine Demand, a module in its Priority Engine intent platform that helps B2B organizations generate lead and buying group identification and engagement Priority Engine Demand helps jump-start and accelerate a buying-group-centric approach to marketing and selling by generating and separating out truly engaged buying groups from hypothetical constructs made up of inactive cold contacts or modeled personas at target accounts.

Priority Engine Demand unifies TechTarget's acount-level purchase intent insights; proprietary audience of 32 million opted-in contacts actively researching relevant solutions at those accounts;content syndication and lead generation services; and data integration solutions.

Key features in Priority Engine Demand include the following:

Content Hubs that feature customer content, such as white papers, sponsored editorial content, videos, and webinars syndicated on TechTarget's network and BrightTALK platform to intercept buyers as they research independent content across TechTarget's 150 sites.

Qualified Account Buying Groups, where each time a lead is generated by a Content Hub, Priority Engine Demand immediately identifies and delivers the lead to customer CRM and marketing automation solutions with the opted-in buying group members who also are actively researching solutions in that topic area.

Buying Group Re-Engagement, a service where TechTarget activates members of the buying group at lead-generating accounts on customers' behalf, encouraging them to engage with relevant content available on their Content Hub.

Holistic campaign reporting, analytics, and insights highlighting how each customer campaign is progressing with lead delivery pacing, buying group expansion, account scoring, and more.

Downloadable lead and buying group files accessible directly from the Priority Engine interface in addition to default direct integration, routing, and automation capabilities.

Registration-as-a-Service, enabling customers to promote their own databases to Content Hubs, accelerating conversions and identifying active buying groups around leads they generate.

TechTarget Market Monitor, a market intent application for qualified customers that identifies market trends and buyer preferences based on millions of research activities across TechTarget's network. Combined with Priority Engine Demand, these insights help customers identify market opportunities, validate ideal customer profiles, assess trending competitors, refine personas, and adjust messaging and content to pinpoint demand and buying group engagement.