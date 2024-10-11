6sense Advances Its Use of AI
6sense this week at its Breakthrough event introduced several artificial intelligence-powered product innovations.
Powered by the data set of the 6sense Signalverse, encompassing a mix of intent data, company, and people intelligence that analyzes more than 1 trillion signals every day, 6sense expanded the use of machine learning, generative AI, and AI agents throughout its product offerings to help marketing and sales teams generate pipeline and advance deals.
Product enhancements highlighted at Breakthrough 2024 included the following:
- 6sense Conversational Email, to create hyper-personalized emails unique to each prospect in target segments and automate account outreach to create and convert more demand into pipeline. The auto replies feature can coach the AI agent to compose relevant responses based on a custom set of instructions and ensure replies retain the context of the email thread.
- 6sense AI Email Writer, to generate personalized email content from within 6sense Sales Intelligence using information about target organizations, including, CRM data and 6sense intent and people data.
- 6sense Audience Workflows, which allows sales and marketing operations teams to automate the flow of data, scale unique buyer journeys, manage dynamic audiences, and optimize integrated campaign building in one canvas view.
- 6sense Model Lifecycle Management, which consistently monitors and updates predictive models to ensure accuracy when identifying high-potential buyer accounts.