6sense Advances Its Use of AI

6sense this week at its Breakthrough event introduced several artificial intelligence-powered product innovations.

Powered by the data set of the 6sense Signalverse, encompassing a mix of intent data, company, and people intelligence that analyzes more than 1 trillion signals every day, 6sense expanded the use of machine learning, generative AI, and AI agents throughout its product offerings to help marketing and sales teams generate pipeline and advance deals.

Product enhancements highlighted at Breakthrough 2024 included the following: