Zoovu AI Search and Product Discovery Platform Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace
Zoovu, a search and product discovery platform provider, has joined the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online market for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Azure. This includes Zoovu's new generative artificial intelligence-powered product advisor that integrates Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service.
As part of the Zoovu product discovery platform, Zoe helps shoppers find products that perfectly fits their needs. When customers visit a website to find a product, Zoe asks a few simple questions about their needs and preferences and then recommends products that perfectly fit the shopper and explains why the product is the right match. Customers can also ask Zoe an unlimited number of questions about the product and get real-time answers.
"Most enterprise ecommerce companies spend millions to attract customers to their site, but only convert 3 percent of them on average. That's because consumers are overwhelmed by information and struggle to find products that fit their needs. Our mission is to solve this problem," said James Novak, CEO of Zoovu, in a statement. "We're doing this by using AI to help consumers use personalized experiences to find their perfect products while empowering brands to move from just increasing conversions to winning more life-long customers. Adding Zoovu to the Microsoft Azure Marketplace is an important milestone for us."
"We're pleased to welcome Zoovu to the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, which gives our partners great exposure to cloud customers around the globe. Azure Marketplace offers world-class quality experiences from global trusted partners with solutions tested to work seamlessly with Azure," said Jake Zborowski, general manage of the Azure Platform at Microsoft, in a statement.