Zoovu AI Search and Product Discovery Platform Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace

Zoovu, a search and product discovery platform provider, has joined the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online market for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Azure. This includes Zoovu's new generative artificial intelligence-powered product advisor that integrates Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service.

As part of the Zoovu product discovery platform, Zoe helps shoppers find products that perfectly fits their needs. When customers visit a website to find a product, Zoe asks a few simple questions about their needs and preferences and then recommends products that perfectly fit the shopper and explains why the product is the right match. Customers can also ask Zoe an unlimited number of questions about the product and get real-time answers.