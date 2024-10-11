DoubleVerify to Introduce Pre-Screen Content Controls on Meta
DoubleVerify, providers of a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics, is releasing content-level pre-screen avoidance on Meta's Facebook and Instagram Feed and Reels, expanding its suite of brand safety and suitability tools. This release will empower advertisers to proactively avoid content they deem unsuitable before their ads are served on Meta's platforms.
The pre-screen avoidance solution empowers advertisers to prevent ads from appearing beside content that falls under DV's Brand Safety Floor and Suitability Tiers. Post-bid measurement analyzes content after impressions are purchased, providing advertisers insights into safe and suitable ad delivery. It is powered by its DV's Universal Content Intelligence classification engine, which analyzes all content types to ensure that advertisers receive AI-driven classifications.
"By offering both pre-screen avoidance and post-bid measurement, we will provide advertisers with an unparalleled level of control over where their ads appear on platforms like Facebook and Instagram," said Mark Zagorski, CEO of DoubleVerify, in a statement. "As media environments grow more complex, it's crucial that advertisers have access to advanced independent tools that help them protect campaigns before they run. Our comprehensive solution further ensures that brands can close the loop by leveraging insights from their post-bid measurement to optimize campaigns in real time and maximize media performance."
Related Articles
DoubleVerify Extends Partnership with Meta
18 Jan 2024
DoubleVerify has extended brand safety and suitability to Facebook and Instagram Feeds and Reels.
DoubleVerify Extends Media Quality Authentication to Meta Reels
23 Jun 2023
Companies can now apply DoubleVerify's ad viewability and fraud verification across Facebook Reels and Instagram Reels inventory.