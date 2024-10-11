DoubleVerify to Introduce Pre-Screen Content Controls on Meta

DoubleVerify, providers of a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics, is releasing content-level pre-screen avoidance on Meta's Facebook and Instagram Feed and Reels, expanding its suite of brand safety and suitability tools. This release will empower advertisers to proactively avoid content they deem unsuitable before their ads are served on Meta's platforms.

The pre-screen avoidance solution empowers advertisers to prevent ads from appearing beside content that falls under DV's Brand Safety Floor and Suitability Tiers. Post-bid measurement analyzes content after impressions are purchased, providing advertisers insights into safe and suitable ad delivery. It is powered by its DV's Universal Content Intelligence classification engine, which analyzes all content types to ensure that advertisers receive AI-driven classifications.