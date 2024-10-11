Attentive Adds Personalization Features to Attentive Signal

Attentive, providers of a mobile marketing platform, has added Enhanced Attentive Tag and Smart Resolution to Attentive Signal to improve platform functionality and performance and deliver even richer customer profiles for better personalization across SMS and email.

Attentive Signal is built on people's phone numbers and uses server-side tagging and smart resolution to help companies learn from their customers over months and across browsers, identify more visitors, and create comprehensive profiles, fueling personalization through Attentive AI. The result is an dentity graph that connects trillions of customer interactions and more than 120 billion message engagements into unified customer profiles used by Attentive AI to drive personalization at scale across SMS and email.

The Attentive Signal features include the following:

Identity Graph, which builds a complete profile for each subscriber, combining first- and zero-party data, engagement data, enrichment data, and data from integrated platforms.

Rich Data Capture, which continuously stores event data, even from anonymous visitors. When a visitor is identified, available historical data is backfilled to enhance the customer view.

Unique Identifiers, which collects multiple sources of unique identification, including first- and zero-party data, personal identifiers, and IDs from other platforms, including email and e-commerce, to connect fragmented customer data.

Mobile-Optimized, relying on phone numbers as a reliable ID and frequent SMS engagement to boost visitor identification.

Enterprise Grade, which protects customer data with encryption and security protocols and enables compliance with privacy requirements.

Enhanced Tag, which uses server-side technology for persistent cookies, enabling more reliable identification across sessions.

Smart Resolution, which matches site visitors across devices and browsers using multiple unique IDs and machine learning, even when cookies aren't available.