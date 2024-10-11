G2 Adds Capabilities to Help Marketers Connect Buyer Activity to Revenue

G2, a software marketplace provider, has added capabilities to help go-to-market teams drive additional value by directly connecting buyer activity on G2 to revenue outcomes via integrations with leading marketing attribution providers and analyzing portfolio performance opportunities on the G2 marketplace.

"Under greater pressure to win over customers and prospects, marketers are looking to optimize across every channel," said Sara Rossio, chief product officer of G2, in a statement. "With greater market pressure, it is more important than ever to understand the buyer journey and the most impactful marketing efforts. That's why we're introducing new capabilities to help software and services vendors connect buyer activity on G2 to actual revenue, uncovering this hidden impact to inform and optimize how they go-to-market."

New partnerships with marketing attribution providers Dreamdata, Factors.ai, and HockeyStack connect data from channels and activities across the marketing and sales journey to understand the full impact of G2 Buyer Intent signals, analyze and optimize channel performance with clear ROI metrics, and build a high-performing, efficient revenue engine. Through these integrations vendors on G2 can do the following:

Capture holistic buyer journeys. See when accounts are visiting G2 and what they're doing on other channels, tying G2 intent signals to insights like close rates and sales cycle length.

Optimize spending and audience segmentation. Reveal signals for driving outcomes across the buyer journey, and trigger automated scoring and sales outreach when specific intent signals are detected.

Quantify marketing impact. Track the outcomes of marketing and data investments, establishing a clear link between G2 Buyer Intent signals, channel performance, and revenue outcomes.

In addition to these new partner offerings, G2 has also enhanced attribution reporting via the Linkedin Matched Audiences and HubSpot integrations, providing additional insights into intent performance on paid social campaigns and deal influence within the my.G2 platform.

G2's new Executive Summary provides marketing leaders with at-a-glance insights on marketplace and category performance on G2. By bringing together company-level metrics on one dashboard, users can visualize the full reach and impact of G2 across their product portfolios. These insights are paired with recommendations that guide go-to-market teams where to focus next.

With G2 Executive Summary, marketing leaders gain visibility into the following: