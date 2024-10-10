Clarify Health Launches Performance IQ Suite

Clarify Health, a healthcare data and analytics company, has launched the Clarify Performance IQ Suite, an artificial intelligence-enabled application that spans cost, quality, and utilization assessment to deliver opportunity analytics.

Leveraging advanced machine learning and natural language processing, the Performance IQ Suite empowers health plans to do the following:

Optimize provider performance by developing more efficient and affordable networks, guide care pathways, and ensure quality performance.

Assess competitive networks.

Redirect referrals to high-performing specialists based on comprehensive cost and quality metrics.

Select high-value sites of service to reduce unnecessary spending across inpatient, outpatient, and other care settings.

Gain quantified real-dollar insight into actionable interventions across opportunity levers.

The Performance IQ Suite is powered by the Clarify Atlas Platform and Clara IQ, Clarify's generative AI technology. Users can navigate longitudinal claims database, encompassing more than 300 million lives and 5.6 trillion price transparency rates.