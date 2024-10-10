SurveyMonkey Launches Advanced Analysis Capabilities
SurveyMonkey, a provider of online surveys and forms, today launched a suite of analysis, sharing, and collaboration features to help businesses unlock faster, deeper insights from their feedback.
These new features work seamlessly with SurveyMonkey Genius, which leverages artificial intelligence to build smarter surveys and surface insights. They can analyze multiple surveys in one place.
These new capabilities allow users to do the following:
- Combine and analyze data from multiple surveys within a single environment.
- Track trends over time, uncover hidden connections, and streamline workflows.
- Centralize analysis within new interactive dashboards.
- Leverage pre-populated dashboards or create custom dashboards for single or multiple surveys.
- Interact with data in depth for granular insights into specific questions.
- Pin custom interactive charts to a SurveyMonkey shared dashboard to collaborate internally or share insights publicly via a link
- Unlock insights by viewing survey metadata (e.g. language and custom variables) in multi-survey dashboards and get a clearer view of what drives results.
"People use SurveyMonkey for everything from a simple pulse poll to running a robust customer experience program and everything in between," said Samuel Bakouch, senior vice president of product management at SurveyMonkey, in a statement. "Many of our customers collect complex feedback, and they need solutions that scale with their evolving needs. They recognize that a snapshot in time isn't enough to truly understand their customers, employees, or prospects, but data is only valuable if it allows you to connect the dots. These new capabilities empower users to turn an overload of data into actionable impact, staying ahead of the curve no matter their industry."
