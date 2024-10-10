SurveyMonkey Launches Advanced Analysis Capabilities

SurveyMonkey, a provider of online surveys and forms, today launched a suite of analysis, sharing, and collaboration features to help businesses unlock faster, deeper insights from their feedback.

These new features work seamlessly with SurveyMonkey Genius, which leverages artificial intelligence to build smarter surveys and surface insights. They can analyze multiple surveys in one place.

These new capabilities allow users to do the following:

Combine and analyze data from multiple surveys within a single environment.

Track trends over time, uncover hidden connections, and streamline workflows.

Centralize analysis within new interactive dashboards.

Leverage pre-populated dashboards or create custom dashboards for single or multiple surveys.

Interact with data in depth for granular insights into specific questions.

Pin custom interactive charts to a SurveyMonkey shared dashboard to collaborate internally or share insights publicly via a link

Unlock insights by viewing survey metadata (e.g. language and custom variables) in multi-survey dashboards and get a clearer view of what drives results.