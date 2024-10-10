Incremental Partners with Skai

Incremental, a provider of neutral retail media measurement, has partnered with Skai, providers of an omnichannel advertising platform specializing in walled garden media, to help companies measure true incrementality.

Through this partnership, Incremental's third-party measurement integrates with Skai's artificial intelligence-driven media activation, enabling companies to optimize their retail media campaigns alongside broader advertising efforts. By integrating Incremental's independent measurement with Skai's platform, marketers will gain insights into how their retail media investments drive business growth.

Through the integration, Incremental's measurement is directly connected to Skai's machine-learning algorithms to automate bidding and budgeting of campaigns for incremental sales growth.