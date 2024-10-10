Incremental Partners with Skai
Incremental, a provider of neutral retail media measurement, has partnered with Skai, providers of an omnichannel advertising platform specializing in walled garden media, to help companies measure true incrementality.
Through this partnership, Incremental's third-party measurement integrates with Skai's artificial intelligence-driven media activation, enabling companies to optimize their retail media campaigns alongside broader advertising efforts. By integrating Incremental's independent measurement with Skai's platform, marketers will gain insights into how their retail media investments drive business growth.
Through the integration, Incremental's measurement is directly connected to Skai's machine-learning algorithms to automate bidding and budgeting of campaigns for incremental sales growth.
"In an increasingly complex retail media landscape, accurate measurement is vital for brands to determine the effectiveness of their ad spend," said David Pollet, CEO of Incremental, in a statement. "Our partnership with Skai allows advertisers to make data-driven decisions that directly enhance their retail media strategies and drive growth."
"By integrating our capabilities with Incremental, we're empowering brands to not only measure their performance across different channels but also to optimize their investments based on clear insights," said Gil Sadeh, president of Skai, in a statement. "This collaboration transforms how advertisers connect the dots between their retail media and overall marketing efforts."