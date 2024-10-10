-->
  • October 10, 2024

UserTesting Achieves AWS ISV Accelerate Status

UserTesting, a provider of human insights, has joined the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Accelerate program.

UserTesting will now collaborate more closely with AWS sales teams to deliver joint solutions that combine UserTesting's Human Insight Platform and the scalability of AWS Cloud services.

Achieving ISV Accelerate status allows UserTesting to extend its reach, enabling new co-sell opportunities and joint go-to-market strategies. It also makes UserTesting's platform accessible via the AWS Marketplace.

"Attaining AWS ISV Accelerate status underscores our commitment to providing integrated solutions that deliver more value to our joint customers," said Sarah Jackson, director of cloud and partner alliances at UserTesting, in a statement. "We're excited to deepen our relationship with AWS and introduce new capabilities that align with AWS Marketplace offerings, bringing greater flexibility and faster innovation to the market."

CRM Covers
Free
for qualified subscribers
Subscribe Now Current Issue Past Issues
Buyer's Guide Companies Mentioned
Destination CRM on XDestination CRM on LinkedInDestination CRM on Facebook
Destination CRM on YouTube
Best Practices Series
CRM Web Events
Reports & Research