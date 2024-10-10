UserTesting Achieves AWS ISV Accelerate Status

UserTesting, a provider of human insights, has joined the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Accelerate program.

UserTesting will now collaborate more closely with AWS sales teams to deliver joint solutions that combine UserTesting's Human Insight Platform and the scalability of AWS Cloud services.

Achieving ISV Accelerate status allows UserTesting to extend its reach, enabling new co-sell opportunities and joint go-to-market strategies. It also makes UserTesting's platform accessible via the AWS Marketplace.