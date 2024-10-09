Adobe Adds Capabilities to Adobe Express

Adobe today unveiled several Adobe Express innovations to help companies accelerate and scale on-brand content creation while collaborating more seamlessly across teams, agencies, and partners.

New Adobe Express features will enable marketers and business users to make more professional-looking content, create and get campaigns into market faster, and help ensure brand consistency. New integrations with Adobe InDesign and Adobe Lightroom will enable Creative Cloud users to work and share across applications, teams, and external stakeholders.

"Adobe already provides the most comprehensive set of content supply chain solutions in the industry and with Adobe Express, we're unlocking on-brand content creation for everyone in the enterprise at unprecedented scale and ease," said Govind Balakrishnan, senior vice president of Adobe Express and Creative Cloud Services, in a statement. "We are excited to see so many incredible brands and agencies adopting and getting value from Adobe Express."

New Adobe Express innovations include capabilities to do the following:

Create content building on a collection of professionally designed templates, creative tools, and a multimedia library of millions of professional-grade assets, including photos, videos, fonts, music tracks, and design assets.

Add motion to an entire design in one click, instantly animating every component, including text, images and shapes. AI emphasizes key information like calls to action and headlines.

Rearrange assets and reflow copy across key assets, like multipage brochures, documents, flyers, and more, in seconds.

Create graphs, bar charts, and tables.

Add hand-drawn elements.

Import PowerPoint slides with higher fidelity, add graphs and tables, find and replace text and hide slides.

Generate and customize production-ready assets and produce variations in a few clicks:

Rephrase, shorten or change the tone of copy in a single click.

Translate text into 46 languages and choose between formal and informal tones.

Resize content for every social channel and expand images to fit every layout.

Produce, share, and apply brand kits across teams.

Make use of custom models trained on branded assets to create campaigns that match brands' specific styles.

Apply all brand elements or brand colors across multiple pages.

Bring Adobe Photoshop and Adobe Illustrator, and Adobe InDesign files into Adobe Express and instantly convert them into layered Adobe Express files for further editing or publishing.

Browse and add photos from Adobe Lightroom libraries to their designs within the app.

Enforce brand integrity.

Review and edit all planned social posts before publishing.

Adobe Express for Enterprise is integrated with Adobe Acrobat, Creative Cloud, and AEM Assets, as well as Adobe GenStudio, the company's end-to-end content lifecycle solution. Adobe GenStudio enables marketers to reuse brand-approved content, generate variations for digital channels, activate content in Adobe and third-party applications, and measure content performance.