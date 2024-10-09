Zeta Global to Acquire LiveIntent

Zeta Global, a marketing cloud solutions provider, is acquiriung LiveIntent, a provider of people-based marketing, with proprietary technology powering mobile-centric experiences and first-party identity solutions to identify, unlock, engage, and monetize audiences across channels, for $250 million.

The addition of LiveIntent's assets, publisher network, and channel capabilities will bolster the Zeta Marketing Platform by doing the following:

Enhancing identity resolution capabilities. The acquisition integrates LiveIntent's extensive identity graph of more than 35 million unique hashed email addresses per month into Zeta's Data Cloud. Authenticated and authoritative identity is the foundation of the Zeta Marketing Platform, and the addition of LiveIntent's data assets expands Zeta's scope while increasing the precision of its people-based marketing programs.

Expanding into publisher monetization. With the addition of LiveIntent's 2,000 premium publishers, Zeta is entering the publisher monetization business. This paves the way for Zeta to launch a new product offering, the Publisher Cloud.

Elevating Zeta's mobile and retail media solutions, empowering marketers to unify identity across devices and channels, predict customer behavior, uncover hidden opportunities, and leverage AI in real time to activate intelligence-powered cross-channel campaigns.