Zeta Global to Acquire LiveIntent
Zeta Global, a marketing cloud solutions provider, is acquiriung LiveIntent, a provider of people-based marketing, with proprietary technology powering mobile-centric experiences and first-party identity solutions to identify, unlock, engage, and monetize audiences across channels, for $250 million.
The addition of LiveIntent's assets, publisher network, and channel capabilities will bolster the Zeta Marketing Platform by doing the following:
- Enhancing identity resolution capabilities. The acquisition integrates LiveIntent's extensive identity graph of more than 35 million unique hashed email addresses per month into Zeta's Data Cloud. Authenticated and authoritative identity is the foundation of the Zeta Marketing Platform, and the addition of LiveIntent's data assets expands Zeta's scope while increasing the precision of its people-based marketing programs.
- Expanding into publisher monetization. With the addition of LiveIntent's 2,000 premium publishers, Zeta is entering the publisher monetization business. This paves the way for Zeta to launch a new product offering, the Publisher Cloud.
- Elevating Zeta's mobile and retail media solutions, empowering marketers to unify identity across devices and channels, predict customer behavior, uncover hidden opportunities, and leverage AI in real time to activate intelligence-powered cross-channel campaigns.
"We are excited to welcome LiveIntent to Team Zeta as we continue to build out our position and sharpen our differentiation in AI-powered marketing," said David Steinberg, co-founder, chairman, and CEO of Zeta Global, in a statement. "We have gotten to know the LiveIntent team through our work with them over the past five years and have seen first hand the benefits of their core assets and experienced the impact of their platform. As more brands view first-party data as a corporate asset, seek to make AI actionable, and move toward a single platform that powers more efficient and effective marketing across the customer lifecycle, this acquisition accelerates Zeta's flywheel and positions the combined company to continue to grow faster than the market."
"We've been extremely impressed with Zeta's exceptional growth and proven ability to deliver real impact to their global customers," said Matt Keiser, CEO of LiveIntent, in a statement. "We share a relentless focus on innovation and an aim to make AI-powered marketing actionable. We are excited to work together to provide marketers and publishers with added capabilities to reach their customers through even more channels."