Grammarly for Business Now Available in AWS Marketplace
Grammarly, an artificial intelligence assistant provider, has joined the Amazon Web Services Partner Network (APN) and is now available in AWS Marketplace.
Companies can now buy and deploy Grammarly Enterprise and Grammarly Pro directly in AWS Marketplace.
"Communication is the backbone of every workplace interaction, but too often it breaks down, disrupting progress and costing teams time and efficiency," said Matt Rosenberg, Grammarly's chief revenue officer and head of Grammarly for Business, in a statement. "Businesses already rely on Grammarly for its clear impact on productivity, and now we're simplifying access to our AI assistant for teams to work better and smarter."