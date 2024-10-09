LiveRamp Partners with Perplexity and Chalice

LiveRamp, a data collaboration platform provider, has partnered with Perplexity and Chalice to help marketers personalize and measure every consumer experience.

Through these partnerships, LiveRamp will enable marketers to personalize AI-powered searches with Perplexity and connect AI-powered custom audiences on Meta and YouTube with Chalice.

"Marketers know they need to invest in and leverage AI, but there are a lot of questions on how to do that. Today, we're making it easy for marketers to extend their proven data-driven tactics to new AI use cases, and we're quickly scaling partnerships with the leaders here," said Travis Clinger, chief connectivity and ecosystem officer of LiveRamp, in a statement. "Our customers know that the strength of LiveRamp's network comes from the unparalleled number of nodes we have across the ecosystem, and the first wave of supercharging our network with AI will be leveraging the destinations that AI makes possible."

Perplexity's AI-powered answer engine can provide more direct, tailored responses on any topic. Marketers will soon be able to deliver personalized brand messages like ads and experiences alongside Perplexity’s results, unlocking another touchpoint within their customer journeys. Marketers using LiveRamp will be able to seamlessly activate Perplexity's authenticated inventory, enabling better reach, seamless activation, and deeper personalization across devices and channels.

"Perplexity was formed out of the belief that we deserve to find information online in a way that's reliable, efficient, and puts the user first. As we begin introducing advertising into our platform, we are especially aware of how to build better experiences for consumers and brands," said Andrew Beck, head of go to market at Perplexity, in a statement. "LiveRamp is united in these shared values, and by joining their authenticated ecosystem we can better connect the dots between marketers and consumers, improving the user experience for everyone."

Chalice has partnered with LiveRamp to further power activations using its AI tools for marketers. Marketers use Chalice Custom Algorithms to help build unique, high-performing audiences using AI, enabling them to configure these audiences to meet their unique business objectives, and LiveRamp will help to enable these audiences to be activated across social platforms, starting with Meta and YouTube.

By leveraging Chalice's advanced AI with LiveRamp's Embedded Identity native app on Snowflake, marketers can use their first-party data to better understand and target high-performing audiences. Using Chalice to expand reach and discover previously-overlooked opportunities to drive growth, marketers can activate programmatically or on Meta and YouTube.