AtData Launches SafeToTrust Solution
AtData, a provider of email address intelligence, data security, and digital trust solutions, has launched SafeToTrust to help retailers and marketers mitigate promotional abuse and coupon fraud.
AtData's SafeToTrust solution enables retailers to flag and block disposable, generated, or bot emails to prevent fake account creation and misuse of coupons, promotional discounts, and free trial offers.
"Coupons are a cornerstone of retail marketing, but the rise of digital scams to exploit online discounts through multiple email addresses, fake accounts, and other deceptive practices costs U.S. businesses hundreds of millions of dollars," said Brian Burke, AtData's vice president of product, in a statement. "Our new SafeToTrust solution safeguards brands by identifying and eliminating toxic emails associated with coupon and promotional abuse."