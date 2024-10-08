SAP Supercharges Copilot Joule

SAP today at its annual TechEd conference unveiled artificial intelligence innovations that complement and extend Joule, including collaborative AI agents with custom skills to complete cross-disciplinary tasks. Other innovations include the SAP Knowledge Graph to help developers unlock the full value of SAP data by connecting it with rich business context, and other developer tools.

"SAP's innovation drives real business outcomes, and today's advancements help customers harness the power of AI, data, and new development solutions to catalyze growth," said Muhammad Alam, member of the executive board of SAP, in a statement. "Drawing on SAP's unmatched business and technology expertise, the AI innovations we're announcing at TechEd forge a new human-AI partnership to transform the landscape of modern business."

The addition of collaborative AI agents to the Joule copilot expands its capabilities to support 80 percent of SAP's most-used business tasks and embeds Joule more deeply within the company's portfolio.

Collaborative multi-agent systems deploy specialized AI agents to tackle specific tasks and enable them to collaborate on intricate business workflows. SAP is infusing Joule with multiple collaborative AI agents that will combine their unique expertise across business functions to collaboratively accomplish complex workflows.

SAP's new Knowledge Graph, accessible through SAP Datasphere and Joule, will give a deeper layer of business understanding by mapping relationships and context across SAP's data landscape. By offering relationships between business entities like purchase orders, invoices, and customers, the solution can reduce manual data modeling. SAP Knowledge Graph grounds AI in SAP-specific business semantics to build intelligent applications and leverage generative AI.