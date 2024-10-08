boost.ai Launches AI-Powered CX Insights
boost.ai has launched AI-powered CX Insights, a trio of features to its conversational AI solution to help companies better analyze customer interactions and improve customer experience.
AI-powered CX Insights enables automatic review of every conversation virtual agents have with customers and provides detailed, actionable insights.
It includes the following three capabilities:
- AI Review, which automates the analysis of every customer conversation. By leveraging a dedicated algorithm with a uniquely trained large language model. it evaluates conversations with an in-depth review of the context, intent, and relevance of responses.
- Actionable Metrics, which tracks and categorizes the outcome of every conversation, offering clearer insights into why customer interactions were automated or escalated to a human agent.
- Conversation Insights, which provides an upgraded suite of visuals displaying detailed CX metrics and trends across all interactions to continuously refine virtual agent performance.
"Since day one, we've been committed to transparency and control in our platform, providing businesses with a simple-to-use and highly intelligent way of introducing AI to their existing CX model. Today, we've delivered a tool that shows them how well their virtual agents are performing and will assist in improving the customer journey like never before," said Jerry Haywood, CEO of boost.ai, in a statement. "The future of CX lies in the conversations consumers today have every day with brands across the globe, across every channel. This tool will enable enterprises in any industry, even the most regulated, to clearly answer whether they're delivering a world-class experience to every customer, and what to change if they aren't already."