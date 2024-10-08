boost.ai Launches AI-Powered CX Insights

boost.ai has launched AI-powered CX Insights, a trio of features to its conversational AI solution to help companies better analyze customer interactions and improve customer experience.

AI-powered CX Insights enables automatic review of every conversation virtual agents have with customers and provides detailed, actionable insights.

It includes the following three capabilities:

AI Review, which automates the analysis of every customer conversation. By leveraging a dedicated algorithm with a uniquely trained large language model. it evaluates conversations with an in-depth review of the context, intent, and relevance of responses.

Actionable Metrics, which tracks and categorizes the outcome of every conversation, offering clearer insights into why customer interactions were automated or escalated to a human agent.

Conversation Insights, which provides an upgraded suite of visuals displaying detailed CX metrics and trends across all interactions to continuously refine virtual agent performance.