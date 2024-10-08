Glia Launches Unified Interactions Index Online Calculator

Glia, a customer interaction technology provider, has launched the Unified Interactions Index Calculator, providing a guided digital process for financial services companies to benchmark themselves against more than 500 peer companies.

The online calculator is based on Glia's Unified Interactions Index for financial institutions to define and measure the value created by their customer interactions based on comparisons of efficiency, effectiveness, and experience.

By answering just 14 questions, Glia's calculator provides benchmarking data, showing financial institutions how they compare against competitors. The score categorizes respondents into one of three areas based on the efficiency, effectiveness and experience of their customer interaction strategy: front runner, pacer, or straggler. From there, Glia provides custom recommendations for improving the interaction based on their unique metrics.