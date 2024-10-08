Yext Expands AI Review Generation to Third-Party Sites

Yext, provider of a digital presence platform for multi-location companies, today launched its expanded AI Review Generation solution to help companies request and manage reviews across more than 80 supported review sites, including Google and Facebook, alongside their own channels.

With generative review responses and automated replies, businesses can manage numerous reviews in just minutes across multiple touchpoints to help copmpanies increase review volume, improve discoverability, elevate star ratings, and foster stronger connections with customers.

The expanded Review Generation capabilities include customizable tools that simplify and increase review collection with the following capabilities:

Review Invitations, to invite customers to share their feedback with a selection of pre-built and customizable email and text templates, all featuring relevant brand information.

Review Generation URLs that can be shared through invitations, business cards, ads, and receipts.

Customizable Settings, to tailor review generation settings to meet specific goals, such as managing invitation frequency, overseeing first-party pages, and encouraging reviews on third-party sites.

In-Platform Analytics, to monitor review performance across all locations with comprehensive analytics, including success rates, average ratings, and conversion rates.