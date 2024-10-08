Yext Expands AI Review Generation to Third-Party Sites
Yext, provider of a digital presence platform for multi-location companies, today launched its expanded AI Review Generation solution to help companies request and manage reviews across more than 80 supported review sites, including Google and Facebook, alongside their own channels.
With generative review responses and automated replies, businesses can manage numerous reviews in just minutes across multiple touchpoints to help copmpanies increase review volume, improve discoverability, elevate star ratings, and foster stronger connections with customers.
The expanded Review Generation capabilities include customizable tools that simplify and increase review collection with the following capabilities:
- Review Invitations, to invite customers to share their feedback with a selection of pre-built and customizable email and text templates, all featuring relevant brand information.
- Review Generation URLs that can be shared through invitations, business cards, ads, and receipts.
- Customizable Settings, to tailor review generation settings to meet specific goals, such as managing invitation frequency, overseeing first-party pages, and encouraging reviews on third-party sites.
- In-Platform Analytics, to monitor review performance across all locations with comprehensive analytics, including success rates, average ratings, and conversion rates.
"I hear from customers every day that managing their reputation can feel overwhelming. But we know just how crucial this is to building trust and driving conversions," said Chris Brownlee, vice president of product management at Yext, in a statement. "That's why we are constantly looking for ways to make reputation management as simple as possible. With support across more than 80 review networks, our AI-powered solutions make responding to reviews faster and easier than ever. Now with the ability to request and manage both first- and third-party reviews, brands can more easily improve their star ratings and customer credibility."