2X Unveils ABX Accelerator Services

2X, a B2B marketing as a service (MaaS) provider, today launched its ABX Accelerator Services, which provide B2B marketing leaders a customized solution to scale account-based experience initiatives.

From 6sense technology integration and program management to predictive analytics and customized reporting, these services empower businesses to optimize their investments and fuel pipeline growth. Additionally, 2X offers advanced consulting to continuously refine ABX strategies.

At the heart of the launch is the ABX Maturity Assessment Tool, a complimentary resource for marketing leaders to benchmark their ABX performance against industry standards, providing actionable recommendations to enhance their strategies. Coupled with 2X's Health Check Diagnostic Session, clients receive deep, tailored insights into the gaps in their ABX efforts.