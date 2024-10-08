Resonate Introduces rAI-Enabled Solutions for Consumer Data and Intelligence
Resonate, a predictive consumer intelligence provider, has launched a suite of artificial intelligence-powered solutions to help companies understand and engage with customers and prospects.
These rAI-Enabled Solutions are driven by Resonate's AI infrastructure for predictive modeling and real-time insights. It can answer questions about individuals while seamlessly connecting deep consumer understanding to marketing execution.
The suite offers three major AI-powered tools: rAI-powered Predictive Modeling, rAI-powered Data Install for Website Personalization, and Resonate Embeddings.
The Predictive Modeling solution combines Resonate's behavioral data with AI models to detect customer behaviors, such as churn risk and high value customer identification, to improve targeting, customer lifecycle management, and revenue growth.
Resonate's rAI-Powered Data Install for Website Personalization delivers continuously updated consumer data, enabling real-time personalization for website visitors on first touch
Resonate Embeddings provides a secure, privacy-compliant 90-day digital footprint of U.S. consumers or customer acquisition and retention by predicting future behaviors.
"The launch of these rAI Enabled Solutions is a defining moment for the market," said Bryan Gernert, CEO of Resonate, in a statement. "We're transforming how marketers understand, model, and engage consumers by leveraging our proprietary AI infrastructure and unmatched data to provide a comprehensive, dynamic, view of consumer behavior, delivering results within 72 hours. This goes beyond data and insights; it's about precision, accuracy, and speed to action that empowers clients to anticipate and respond to consumer needs in real time. For a fraction of the time and cost of current solutions, our tools offer an unparalleled ability to predict and act on future behavior, keeping our clients one step ahead."