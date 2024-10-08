Resonate Introduces rAI-Enabled Solutions for Consumer Data and Intelligence

Resonate, a predictive consumer intelligence provider, has launched a suite of artificial intelligence-powered solutions to help companies understand and engage with customers and prospects.

These rAI-Enabled Solutions are driven by Resonate's AI infrastructure for predictive modeling and real-time insights. It can answer questions about individuals while seamlessly connecting deep consumer understanding to marketing execution.

The suite offers three major AI-powered tools: rAI-powered Predictive Modeling, rAI-powered Data Install for Website Personalization, and Resonate Embeddings.

The Predictive Modeling solution combines Resonate's behavioral data with AI models to detect customer behaviors, such as churn risk and high value customer identification, to improve targeting, customer lifecycle management, and revenue growth.

Resonate's rAI-Powered Data Install for Website Personalization delivers continuously updated consumer data, enabling real-time personalization for website visitors on first touch

Resonate Embeddings provides a secure, privacy-compliant 90-day digital footprint of U.S. consumers or customer acquisition and retention by predicting future behaviors.