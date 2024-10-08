Broadvoice Launches Advanced Analytics

Broadvoice, a customer experience technology provider, has launched Advanced Analytics with enhanced reporting and journey management capabilities for the entire customer experience.

Advanced Analytics consolidates and connects customer data across Broadvoice's CX ecosystem, merging data from cloud-based contact center and unified communications platforms into one solution. With dashboards and access to real-time data and trend analysis, Advanced Analytics maps customer journeys from start to finish, highlighting opportunities for engagement and improvement. It also spots trends, anomalies, and experience gaps in agent performance for real-time feedback and coaching. Broadvoice Advanced Analytics can also pinpoint areas for process optimization.

Advanced Analytics and Broadvoice AI are complementary technologies that enhance one another. Advanced Analytics generates crucial data that the AI relies on for visualizing and analyzing customer and agent behavior.