Twilio Segment Adds Integrations

Twilio Segment has added support for CustomerAI and integrations with Meta, Google, Amazon, and LinkedIn.

Earlier this year the company launched CustomerAI Recommendations, enabling marketers to build audiences based on the products, brands, or product categories they are most likely to purchase. With this release, Twilio Segment is expanding support, so marketers can save these Recommendations as Traits on customer profiles.

Twilio Segment has added Google Display and Video 360 (DV360) to its suite of Actions Destinations that offer additional flexibility and privacy in how data is shared to the platform. Users can sync Engage audiences to DV360 for centralized audience management and improved programmatic campaigns through Google's network of display and video properties.

A new integration with Amazon Ads allows marketers to use rich, trusted first-party data in campaigns across the Amazon ecosystem (including Whole Foods, Twitch, and Prime Video) based on attributes and audiences defined in Segment.

With the updates to Facebook Custom Audience, warehouse-first customers can now sync their audiences from their data warehouses straight to Facebook Custom Audience using Segment's Reverse ETL. This new feature enables better match rates with additional matching fields (like First Initial or App IDs), and includes built-in personally identifiable information normalization.

Segment's Google Ads destination now supports Google Customer Match Lists, allowing users to send profile lists from Engage Audiences or ReverseETL directly to Google Ads.

And with the LinkedIn Conversions API integration with Segment's CAPI destinations for Snap, Google, Meta, and TikTok, server-side conversions APIs help marketers run and maintain visibility into campaigns without cookies.