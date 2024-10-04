Vibes Adds RCS Business Messaging API
Vibes, a mobile messaging aggregator, has launched a stand-alone application programming interface (API) that powers the new rich communications services (RCS) business messaging format.
RCS enhances peer to-peer (P2P) messaging by bringing enriched, interactive experiences directly into users' native messaging apps
The Vibes API allows companies to get started with RCS Business Messaging without the need to migrate short code, 10DLC, or toll-free numbers. Marketing platforms can use Vibes' RBM API to help power their own RBM offerings as well, and Vibes offers white-glove service to get RBM agents created and approved with Google and the carriers.
Vibes' RBM API includes the following:
- Ability to track all messaging events, including delivery, customer engagement, read receipts, and clicks.
- Verified sender checkmarks so users feel confident that they're talking to the company they expect.
- Richer images and videos.
- Clickable buttons inline for responses from customers.
- Suggested one-tap actions and replies (e.g. Open URL, Dial, View Location, Share Location, Create Calendar Event, etc.).
- Rich cards that can provide images, videos, and more detailed information, andcarousels of up to 10 rich cards.
- Typing-aware ellipses so users will see when someone is writing a message back.