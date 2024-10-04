Vibes Adds RCS Business Messaging API

Vibes, a mobile messaging aggregator, has launched a stand-alone application programming interface (API) that powers the new rich communications services (RCS) business messaging format.

RCS enhances peer to-peer (P2P) messaging by bringing enriched, interactive experiences directly into users' native messaging apps

The Vibes API allows companies to get started with RCS Business Messaging without the need to migrate short code, 10DLC, or toll-free numbers. Marketing platforms can use Vibes' RBM API to help power their own RBM offerings as well, and Vibes offers white-glove service to get RBM agents created and approved with Google and the carriers.

Vibes' RBM API includes the following: