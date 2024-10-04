Marketing Architects Launches Annika Audience for Unified TV Buying
TV advertising agency Marketing Architects has released Annika Audience, an artificial intelligence-powered recommendation engine that finds the ideal mix of linear and connected TV media based on advertisers' target audiences and campaign goals.
Annika Audience's AI analyzes first- and third-party data to find where companies' customers watch. It then uses historical insights, predictive modeling, and forecasted viewership patterns to calculate the optimal media mix across all forms of TV.
"This is a significant advancement in bringing together linear and CTV buying for our clients," said Catherine Walstad, chief media officer of Marketing Architects, in a statement. "Annika Audience helps our clients get the best of both worlds, and our buyers maximize channel effectiveness across the entire TV landscape."