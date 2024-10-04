Marketing Architects Launches Annika Audience for Unified TV Buying

TV advertising agency Marketing Architects has released Annika Audience, an artificial intelligence-powered recommendation engine that finds the ideal mix of linear and connected TV media based on advertisers' target audiences and campaign goals.

Annika Audience's AI analyzes first- and third-party data to find where companies' customers watch. It then uses historical insights, predictive modeling, and forecasted viewership patterns to calculate the optimal media mix across all forms of TV.