LiveRamp Adds Capabilities to Data Collaboration Platform
LiveRamp has updated the LiveRamp Data Collaboration Platform to enable first-party identity graphs with self-service capability, standardized queries to help customers drive immediate insights with clean room measurement, and faster activation and performance.
The new platform features improve performance across the following areas:
- Instantly build a first-party identity graph to grow insights and revenue via Identity Engine. Companies can more easily stitch together and resolve first-party data back to an individual, based on their own rules, and activate, measure, and optimize across all consumer experiences.
- Expedite consumer insights and ecosystem activation. New platform optimizations enable customers to more quickly activate and generate insights across LiveRamp's collaboration network of hundreds of partners and directly activate with Google's Display & Video 360 PAIR (Publisher Advertiser Identity Reconciliation) via self-service.
- Accelerate clean room value through new standardized query library through enhanced standardization, taking advantage of top use cases across the largest network for collaboration partners.
"LiveRamp maintains strong relationships with our customers and takes their feedback into close consideration, helping us to continuously improve our product and drive the results customers need. As we continue to evolve our Data Collaboration Platform, our goal has been to shift customers' time-to-value to days, and even hours, in order to help them immediately realize the transformational promises of data collaboration, make adjustments to their strategies, then drive even greater returns. With the ability to gain value in such short times, customers starting data collaboration gain significant advantages and are able to strengthen their collaboration networks to drive even more value," said Kimberly Bloomston, chief product officer of LiveRamp, in a statement.
