Bloomreach Adds AI Automation to Bloomreach Engagement
Bloomreach, an e-commerce personalization platform provider, has updated its marketing automation platform, Bloomreach Engagement, with autonomous Loomi AI capabilities for omnichannel campaign creation.
The new Loomi AI capabilities will allow marketers to do the following:.
- Prompt Loomi AI to build campaigns, and in seconds, Loomi AI returns a fully built-out workflow.
- Further prompt the AI to refine aspects of the campaign, create or adapt content, run tests, and more.
- Scale campaign creation across entire customer journeys and more than 15 channels.
"At Bloomreach, we know marketing teams can, and do, have a substantial impact on overall business value. Yet so often, their days are spent on executing the campaigns at hand rather than being able to push the boundaries of what's possible," said Anirban Bardalaye, chief product officer of Bloomreach, in a statement. "With this next generation of omnichannel marketing automation at Bloomreach, we're ensuring marketing teams can focus where it matters most. Loomi AI will unleash the true potential of marketers everywhere."
