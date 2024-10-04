Bloomreach Adds AI Automation to Bloomreach Engagement

Bloomreach, an e-commerce personalization platform provider, has updated its marketing automation platform, Bloomreach Engagement, with autonomous Loomi AI capabilities for omnichannel campaign creation.

The new Loomi AI capabilities will allow marketers to do the following:.

Prompt Loomi AI to build campaigns, and in seconds, Loomi AI returns a fully built-out workflow.

Further prompt the AI to refine aspects of the campaign, create or adapt content, run tests, and more.

Scale campaign creation across entire customer journeys and more than 15 channels.