Birdzi Partners with Armeta Analytics

Birdzi, a customer intelligence and engagement solutions provider for supermarkets, has integrated with data engineering firm Armeta Analytics.

Armeta will facilitate the onboarding of Birdzi's retail customers to make use of the company's customer engagement tools and personalized marketing solutions, including VISPER Live. Armeta will handle all data ingestion, cleansing and validation before it enters the Birdzi platform.

"By automating data management processes and simplifying system upgrades, Armeta reduces the technical burden on retailers and grocers," said Barry Lovalvo, chief technology officer and founder of Armeta Analytics, in a statement. "As Birdzi's customer network grows and expands, Armeta's scalable solutions ensure that our data infrastructure remains nimble and adaptable to specific retailer needs."

"Armeta plays a critical role in helping Birdzi's retail customers efficiently integrate their data with our platform," said Shekar Raman, CEO and co-founder of Birdzi, in a statement. "This partnership underscores Birdzi's commitment to making our technology more accessible and user-friendly, removing friction from the integration process and delivering swift value to our trusted customers."