Standard AI Adds Visual Engagement Score to VISION Platform

Standard AI, a retail data provider, has added the Visual Engagement Score to its VISION Analytics Platform, providing companies real-time understanding and measurement of how shoppers interact with their products, in-store media, marketing, and promotions and the direct correlation between merchandising and conversion rates.

The VISION platform provides retailers data insights to better understand in-store shopper behavior and product performance. By analyzing factors such as dwell time, shopper orientation, proximity, and engagement, VISION measures how shoppers interact across products, ads, and high-impact zones. With this new Visual Engagement Score, companies can visualize buyer conversion journeys and receive real-time feedback on product promotions and ad effectiveness.

Standard AI achieves all this in a privacy-first way and without the use of facial tracking, anonymizing shoppers as soon as they enter a store.