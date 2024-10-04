Standard AI Adds Visual Engagement Score to VISION Platform
Standard AI, a retail data provider, has added the Visual Engagement Score to its VISION Analytics Platform, providing companies real-time understanding and measurement of how shoppers interact with their products, in-store media, marketing, and promotions and the direct correlation between merchandising and conversion rates.
The VISION platform provides retailers data insights to better understand in-store shopper behavior and product performance. By analyzing factors such as dwell time, shopper orientation, proximity, and engagement, VISION measures how shoppers interact across products, ads, and high-impact zones. With this new Visual Engagement Score, companies can visualize buyer conversion journeys and receive real-time feedback on product promotions and ad effectiveness.
Standard AI achieves all this in a privacy-first way and without the use of facial tracking, anonymizing shoppers as soon as they enter a store.
"For too long brick-and-mortar stores have been flying blind when it comes to understanding shopper behavior," said Angie Westbrock, CEO of Standard AI, in a statement. "VISION is changing that. We're bringing the power of e-commerce analytics to physical stores, giving retailers a crystal-clear view of customer journeys and actionable insights that far exceed any other metrics available today. This is going to transform how retailers design spaces and optimize the shopper experience."