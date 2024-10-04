-->
  • October 4, 2024

Standard AI Adds Visual Engagement Score to VISION Platform

Standard AI, a retail data provider, has added the Visual Engagement Score to its VISION Analytics Platform, providing companies real-time understanding and measurement of how shoppers interact with their products, in-store media, marketing, and promotions and the direct correlation between merchandising and conversion rates.

The VISION platform provides retailers data insights to better understand in-store shopper behavior and product performance. By analyzing factors such as dwell time, shopper orientation, proximity, and engagement, VISION measures how shoppers interact across products, ads, and high-impact zones. With this new Visual Engagement Score, companies can visualize buyer conversion journeys and receive real-time feedback on product promotions and ad effectiveness.

Standard AI achieves all this in a privacy-first way and without the use of facial tracking, anonymizing shoppers as soon as they enter a store.

"For too long brick-and-mortar stores have been flying blind when it comes to understanding shopper behavior," said Angie Westbrock, CEO of Standard AI, in a statement. "VISION is changing that. We're bringing the power of e-commerce analytics to physical stores, giving retailers a crystal-clear view of customer journeys and actionable insights that far exceed any other metrics available today. This is going to transform how retailers design spaces and optimize the shopper experience."

CRM Covers
Free
for qualified subscribers
Subscribe Now Current Issue Past Issues
Destination CRM on XDestination CRM on LinkedInDestination CRM on Facebook
Destination CRM on YouTube
Best Practices Series
CRM Web Events
Reports & Research