First Insight Launches InsightIQ Sentiment

First Insight, a provider of voice of the customer (VoC) retail solutions, has launched InsightIQ Sentiment, a generative artificial intelligence-powered solution for analyzing consumer feedback at scale.

InsightIQ Sentiment delivers deep, actionable insights to shape decisions around product assortment, design, and marketing strategies by linking consumer sentiment directly with product value scores. It empowers retailers to uncover not just what consumers think, but more importantly, the reasons behind their preferences and behaviors.

Key Features of InsightIQ Sentiment include the following:

AI-powered feedback summarization that captures the key points from customer feedback and summarizes sentiment.

Aspect-based sentiment analysis into product attributes, such as material, fit, color, or style, and emerging trends that can inform future product designs and marketing strategies.

Automated comment translation for feedback from multiple regions and diverse markets.