Affectiva and Kantar Renew Partnership

Affectiva has renewed its partnership with Kantar, a marketing data and analytics company, to continue helping companies understand human emotions and reactions to content, including facial coding and emotion recognition.;

"We are thrilled to renew this important partnership with Kantar and continue to push the boundaries of what's possible in Emotion AI," said Graham Page, global managing director of media analytics at Affectiva, in a statement. "Our joint efforts have driven innovation and have allowed us to scale the use of Emotion AI across Kantar’s global client base, delivering insights that make a real difference in how advertisers connect with their audiences."