Thematic and QuestionPro Partner

Thematic, a provider of customer feedback analytics, and QuestionPro, a survey software and insights solutions provider, have partnered combining Thematic's advanced text analytics with QuestionPro's survey platform.

"We are excited to partner with QuestionPro to bring superior customer insights to our clients," said Alyona Medelyan, CEO of Thematic, in a statement. "This collaboration will not only streamline the feedback process but also provide our customers with a greater depth of understanding of their own customers' experiences."

"By integrating Thematic's advanced AI capabilities into our survey tools, we can provide a more powerful, holistic solution. This partnership represents a significant step forward in our mission to help organizations improve their customer experience through innovative technology and insights," said Vivek Bhaskaran, CEO of QuestionPro, in a statement.