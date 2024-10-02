Totavi Launches Suite of Marketing Services
Totavi, a financial services technology consulting firm, has launched a suite of marketing services to help organizations establish brand awareness, acquire new customers, and drive revenue in a competitive landscape..
Totavi's suite of marketing services include content creation, product marketing, public relations, ads management, pitch deck creation, and website content and design.
"I started Totavi with the mission of helping fintech companies ship products efficiently and effectively. However, it became obvious that many of my clients also needed marketing support. In the same way that we offer no-nonsense product management services, we now offer marketing that cuts through the noise and is rooted in deep industry expertise," said Matthew Goldman, founder of Totavi, in a statement. "Our marketing professionals have successfully launched multiple card products and helped founders craft compelling narratives that resonate with both customers and investors."