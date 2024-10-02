ServiceTitan Adds AI Assistants

ServiceTitan has added an artificial intelligence-powered assistant that will work across its suite of products, along with new applications for sales and call centers.

Powered by Titan Intelligence, ServiceTitan's purpose-built AI solution for the trades, these innovations empower contractors to automate, predict, and optimize their entire businesses.

The new features and solutions include the following:

Contact Center Pro, an always-on, AI-driven contact center that simplifies multiple communications channels. Powered by Titan Intelligence virtual agents, it's a multichannel solution that brings phone, email, web, and social into a Universal Inbox, with guidance from a virtual assistant.

SalesPro, to help technicians excel at sales. Powered by Siro, SalesPro helps technicians gain confidence by analyzing their interactions through AI and suggestions, using expert training content. It also connects technicians with peer-to-peer coaching.

TI Assist, which revolutionizes customer decision-making across ServiceTitan by bringing AI, predictive insights, risk analysis, personalized recommendations, and deep automation to ServiceTitan.