ZoomInfo Expands Real-Time Buyer Signals

ZoomInfo has expanded the real-time signals that target accounts that are most likely to close a sale as part of its latest ZoomInfo Copilot release.

Signal-based selling with ZoomInfo Copilot uses a layered, AI-fueled analysis of multiple high-value signals. Since launch, ZoomInfo has added more real-time signals in ZoomInfo Copilot that help businesses reach out to prospects with personalization and context before they show traditional buying intent.

Comprehensive Context helps users select context-rich insights to incorporate into artificial intelligence-crafted emails, including C-suite and buying group changes, and hiring plans. It includes the following information:

Funding rounds in the last 90 days.

Initial public offerings or follow-on offerings where company shares are sold to institutional and individual investors.

The consolidation, acquisition, or disposition of companies or assets.

Pain points, like international expansion.

Partnerships, service agreements, outsourcing agreements, contract extensions, and other collaborative efforts.

When key contacts at target accounts participate in relevant podcasts.

Department-specific initiatives that are being planned, currently in flight, or recently completed.

Customizability provides additional freeform context to AI-generated emails to tailor communications. It includes the following:

Buying group changes.

Earning call summaries.

Hiring plans.

Layoffs.

New C-Suite executives.

Submitted or abandoned forms on websites.

Buying Signals identify the likeliness that an account is in the market and ready to buy. They include the following:

Account fit score, showing the accounts with the greatest potential for success.

Account-level intent, when a target account is actively researching one or more intent topic clusters.

Websight spike, when a target account recently visited pages on websites and domains.

To keep sellers updated on their accounts, ZoomInfo Copilot pulls signals from a variety of sources, including job postings, earnings call and investor conference transcripts, intent signals from TechnologyAdvice, and relationship intelligence.