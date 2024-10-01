Teneo Partners with Evidenza.ai

Teneo, a CEO advisory firm, is partnering with Evidenza.ai, a market research platform provider, enabling companies to conduct dynamic on-demand market research with B2B customers at scale.

Evidenza's technology uses generative artificial intelligence to create detailed and dynamic customer personas, capable of engaging in qualitative interviews or taking part in quantitative market research.

"Our clients increasingly need to understand and respond to their customers in real time. Evidenza, with its groundbreaking use of AI for market research, gives CEOs and chief marketing officers a new way to rapidly test and learn for faster decision-making. Combined with Teneo's research capabilities and our expertise in advising clients on their most challenging business decisions, Evidenza brings our clients granular insights on their customers across a variety of issues and scenarios," said Paul Keary, CEO of Teneo, in a statement.

"This partnership marks an exciting milestone in the launch of Evidenza. Marketers have long relied on traditional market research, which can be slow and cannot be altered once in the field. Evidenza's technology upends that model and delivers business insights at the speed of AI. Our approach is especially effective for B2B companies who have, historically, had limited options to understand voice of customer. We are thrilled to bring Teneo's clients the technology to make more rigorous marketing and communication decisions," said Jon Lombardo, co-founder of Evidenza, in a statement.