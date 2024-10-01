Responsive Updates Responsive AI

Responsive, a strategic response management (SRM) software provider, has updated Responsive AI, enabling customer-facing teams to harness advanced generative artificial intelligent for first drafts of entire proposals in minutes and trusted information to answer ad hoc questions in real time.

The latest wave of AI advancements extends the power of Responsive AI across the entire platform and portfolio of solutions, accelerating every stage of the opportunity lifecycle, from qualifying bids to winning more of them.

AI enhancements to the Responsive Platform announced today include the following:

AI-generated first drafts:Customers can now tackle entire bids, questionnaires, and assessments, generating first drafts with personalized responses based on upfront prompts that can specify tone, style, and other preferences.

Ask, enabling revenue-generating teams to have Q&A-style, natural languge conversations to get AI-guided answers to deal-impacting questions, drawing from trusted organizational knowledge and approved external websites for time-sensitive calls, emails, or direct messages.

AI-automated import for Microsoft Word documents.

"Today, Responsive AI is getting a significant upgrade," said A.J. Sunder, chief product officer of Responsive, in a statement. "With our enhanced genAI capabilities, customers can now generate tailored first drafts in minutes, allowing them to respond to bids and questionnaires with unprecedented levels of accuracy, speed, and personalization. And now with the introduction of Ask, field teams will have real-time access to curated organizational knowledge, enabling them to self-service customer inquiries and close opportunities faster."

In addition to these AI enhancements, today Responsive also rolled out a connector for Confluence by Atlassian, a provider of team collaboration software. The integration provides seamless access to knowledge within Confluence without leaving the Responsive Platform.