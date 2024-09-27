MessageGears Unveils Campaign Prioritization Powered By Unified Customer Profiles
MessageGears, a data activation and engagement platform provider, has introduced campaign prioritization powered by real-time, unified customer profiles, enhancing segmentation and personalization across channels and offering 360-degree visibility into every customer across millions of contacts.
MessageGears' campaign prioritization empowers marketers to act on the most relevant data without moving or copying it. It provides native connections to leading data warehouses like Snowflake, Google BigQuery, Databricks, and Amazon Redshift.
Key campaign prioritization functionality includes the following:
- Intent scoring and predictive profiling, to prioritize campaigns based on customer behavior and signals.
- Flexible data ingestion from any source, including transactional, behavioral, or third-party enrichment, to create highly targeted campaigns.
- Cross-channel implementation, to send personalized messages across email, SMS, and mobile apps.
"Campaign prioritization with real-time customer profiles transforms how brands approach segmentation," said Craig Pohan, chief technology officer of MessageGears, in a statement. "Brands no longer need to rely on outdated or incomplete datasets to run campaigns. By leveraging dynamic customer profiles that are built within the brand's own data warehouse, marketers gain access to actionable data for smarter decisions and real-time optimizations. This leads to more targeted and personal experiences, in turn driving higher engagement and customer lifetime value.
"With the ability to tap into all their enterprise data without creating copies, brands can focus on crafting cohesive, multichannel experiences that drive results," Pohan continued. "Campaign prioritization empowers marketers to make the most of their data without any of the friction or latency they're used to."