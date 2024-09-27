MessageGears Unveils Campaign Prioritization Powered By Unified Customer Profiles

MessageGears, a data activation and engagement platform provider, has introduced campaign prioritization powered by real-time, unified customer profiles, enhancing segmentation and personalization across channels and offering 360-degree visibility into every customer across millions of contacts.

MessageGears' campaign prioritization empowers marketers to act on the most relevant data without moving or copying it. It provides native connections to leading data warehouses like Snowflake, Google BigQuery, Databricks, and Amazon Redshift.

Key campaign prioritization functionality includes the following:

Intent scoring and predictive profiling, to prioritize campaigns based on customer behavior and signals.

Flexible data ingestion from any source, including transactional, behavioral, or third-party enrichment, to create highly targeted campaigns.

Cross-channel implementation, to send personalized messages across email, SMS, and mobile apps.