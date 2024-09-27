Zeta Global Launches AI-Powered Intelligent Mobile Solution and Expands Agents Lineup

Zeta Global, a marketing cloud solutions provider, is rolling out an intelligent, connected mobile experience for marketers seeking to integrate artificial intelligence across all touchpoints, including mobile. In addition, Zeta is launching an expanded lineup of generative AI Agents on the Zeta Marketing Platform.

With Zeta's new intelligent mobile solution, marketers will be able to leverage AI to better activate and coordinate personalized cross-channel campaigns.

The new intelligent mobile solution enables companies to do the following:

Unify identity across devices and channels. The Zeta ID enables companies to track customers and prospects across every device and touch point, connect identity data across all customer touchpoints, get insights from a richer set of data, and unlock identity to activate more personalized campaigns.

Predict what customers will buy next. By merging mobile engagement data with additional signal and enrichment data from the Zeta Data Cloud, companies can now predict customer behavior and send targeted mobile SMS, push notifications, and in-app messages that align with what users are likely to buy next.

Identify unseen opportunities and leverage AI. With Zeta's generative AI engine, the Zeta Opportunity Engine (ZOE), companies can monitor mobile interactions as they happen so they can adjust the strategy with AI-driven insights and workflows that help improve audience targeting and overall campaign performance.

Activate goal-driven, intelligent cross-channel campaigns and apply mobile behavioral data to customer profiles to create precise audience segments. Additionally, through Zeta's master orchestration, they can deliver targeted cross-channel campaigns, including mobile wallet, to increase engagement, loyalty, and lifetime value.

The Zeta AI Agents, integrated directly within the Zeta Marketing Platform and leveraging the Zeta Data Cloud, streamline operations, automate tasks, and can save businesses 400 hours a month.

Some of the latest Agents released today, include the following:

Recency, Frequency, and Monetary (RFM) Reporting Agent, which automates reports and segments customers based on their behavior.

Audience Builder Agent, which identifies key customer segments and creates detailed audience profiles.

Email QA Agent, which performs comprehensive testing on email campaigns.

Insight Studio Agent, which provides conversational exploratory insights across the entire business.

Narrative Slide Agent, which transforms comprehensive reports and workflow screenshots into branded slides.