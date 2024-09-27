Message Broadcast Acquires AGENT511

Message Broadcast, a provider of customer engagement software for electric utilities and other highly regulated industries, has acquired AGENT511, a provider of customer and constituent engagement solutions for utilities and local governments. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
Customers will benefit from an expanded suite of customer engagement solutions purpose-built for utilities, governments, and other highly regulated industries. By accessing the combined product suite, utilities will be able to accelerate their IT modernization timeline by adopting technology across use cases, including emergency notifications, scheduled and ad-hoc communications, billing and payments, and energy efficiency. All products currently offered by both businesses will remain available and supported under their existing brands.
"Message Broadcast and AGENT511 share a common mission: to help utilities achieve their customer engagement goals so they can improve critical communication workflows, drive regulatory compliance, lower operating costs, and provide insights to their customers," said Maulik Datanwala, CEO of Message Broadcast, in a statement. "The addition helps us better serve our existing customers through an expanded product portfolio, expanded market opportunities in local government, new partnerships, and additional resources across support and development."
"We are thrilled to join Message Broadcast and begin our new chapter," said Jay Malin and Raed Adhami, co-founders of AGENT511, in a statement. "Since we founded AGENT511 in 2007, we have helped utilities and local governments across the U.S. improve their customer and constituent engagement capabilities. By joining Message Broadcast, we are excited to accelerate our growth and product development capabilities. We expect our customers will benefit from an expanded suite of software products and additional resources. Our team members will benefit from more professional opportunities as part of a fast-growing platform."