Message Broadcast Acquires AGENT511

Message Broadcast, a provider of customer engagement software for electric utilities and other highly regulated industries, has acquired AGENT511, a provider of customer and constituent engagement solutions for utilities and local governments. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Customers will benefit from an expanded suite of customer engagement solutions purpose-built for utilities, governments, and other highly regulated industries. By accessing the combined product suite, utilities will be able to accelerate their IT modernization timeline by adopting technology across use cases, including emergency notifications, scheduled and ad-hoc communications, billing and payments, and energy efficiency. All products currently offered by both businesses will remain available and supported under their existing brands.