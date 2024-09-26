Zeta Global Launches Zeta Media Engine Powered by Snowflake

Zeta Global, a marketing cloud technology provider, has launched Zeta Media Engine, powered by Snowflake, which uses Snowflake Data Clean Room and Zeta's Identity Graph and artificial intelligence tools to power people-based programmatic activation across the open web. It provides Zeta's Intelligence, ID resolution, audience modeling, and media activation to marketers using Snowflake.

The Zeta Media Engine allows marketers to deliver personalized customer experiences through paid media activation. Additional features include the following:

People-based prospecting, which allows marketers to initiate workflows that enrich their first-party data with Zeta’s dataset of more than240 million profiles. All of this happens inside a Snowflake Data Clean Room while expanding first-party data to an activatable audience using Zeta's identity and intent graph.

Multi-party data integration for flexibility on insights and audiences, empowering relevant messaging with programmatic activation at mass scale.

Deterministic performance and lift measurement of campaign performance inside the Data Clean Room. The data will be enriched by Zeta's Intelligence and informed by campaign results from the Zeta Marketing Platform, allowing marketers to see results and create their next-best campaigns and more.