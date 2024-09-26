Zeta Global Launches Zeta Media Engine Powered by Snowflake
Zeta Global, a marketing cloud technology provider, has launched Zeta Media Engine, powered by Snowflake, which uses Snowflake Data Clean Room and Zeta's Identity Graph and artificial intelligence tools to power people-based programmatic activation across the open web. It provides Zeta's Intelligence, ID resolution, audience modeling, and media activation to marketers using Snowflake.
The Zeta Media Engine allows marketers to deliver personalized customer experiences through paid media activation. Additional features include the following:
- People-based prospecting, which allows marketers to initiate workflows that enrich their first-party data with Zeta’s dataset of more than240 million profiles. All of this happens inside a Snowflake Data Clean Room while expanding first-party data to an activatable audience using Zeta's identity and intent graph.
- Multi-party data integration for flexibility on insights and audiences, empowering relevant messaging with programmatic activation at mass scale.
- Deterministic performance and lift measurement of campaign performance inside the Data Clean Room. The data will be enriched by Zeta's Intelligence and informed by campaign results from the Zeta Marketing Platform, allowing marketers to see results and create their next-best campaigns and more.
"Today's announcement represents a significant milestone in our collaboration with Snowflake as we join efforts to bring an enhanced solution to marketers seeking to improve the precision of their marketing programs without sacrificing scale," said David Steinberg, co-founder, chairman, and CEO of Zeta Global, in a statement. "The Zeta Media Engine brings the power of the Zeta Marketing Platform to where Snowflake customers' data resides, enabling marketers to enrich, expand, and activate their first-party data and deliver richer personalization across all paid media."
"Our collaboration with Zeta comes at a critical juncture when data-driven marketing is increasingly vital," said Bill Stratton, global head of media, entertainment, and advertising at Snowflake, in a statement. "Marketers utilize Snowflake's AI Data Cloud for Marketing for its flexibility and scalability, and now those very same marketers will be able to leverage the power of Zeta Media Engine to enrich, analyze, expand, and activate their data programmatically. Zeta Media Engine activation is in a privacy-preserving data collaboration environment on Snowflake that supports more personalized and more performant paid media."
