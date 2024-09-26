Yahoo DSP Integrates with Snowflake

Yahoo DSP has integrated its ConnectID with Snowflake Data Clean Rooms, enabling advertisers who leverage Snowflake Data Clean Rooms to onboard their data onto the Yahoo DSP, match the data against Yahoo ConnectID, and create personalized campaigns.

The integration supports a number of critical advertiser use cases that accelerate and optimize campaign performance, including improved personalization and precise user-level targeting on the open internet in near-real time. Additionally, it supports ad suppression to ensure campaigns reach the intended audience without over-delivery while protecting consumer privacy.

Yahoo ConnectID is a first-party, data-powered identity solution fueled by direct and consent-based consumer relationships with more than 205 million authenticated users in the United States. Today, Yahoo ConnectID is implemented across more 55,000 publisher domains and is compatible with more than 35 top data platforms. Additionally, marketers can now use Snowflake to onboard their first-party data, which Yahoo then translates into ConnectIDs to power activation.

Snowflake Data Clean Rooms is a cloud-based application to mine insights and activate data while protecting sensitive information. It allows multiple parties to combine and collaboratively analyze data without sharing raw data. All analyses are conducted within the secure environment of Snowflake's Data Clean Rooms. Collaborators can access aggregated results and insights but cannot directly query the raw data, allowing tight control over data usage.