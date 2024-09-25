Airship Moves Its Experience Platform Solutions to the Web
Customer experience company Airship has made all of its Experience Platform capabilities developed for apps available on the web.
The key Airship solutions now available to web marketers and other non-technical staff include the following:
- Experience Editor, to create and adapt flexible and ever-expanding no-code web and app experiences with full native performance, accessibility and measurement.
- Scenes & Stories, to captivate customers with rich, immersive content to drive onboarding, opt-in/registration, adoption, and conversion.
- Surveys, to collect feedback, interests and preferences and instantly use the data to fuel the next personalized experience.
- Embedded Content, to dynamically personalize multiple content blocks of Scenes, Stories and Surveys embedded directly into app screens and web pages.
- Preference Center, to empower customers to select how, when, and where to be contacted across all channels on both websites and apps.
- Airship Journeys AI, which instantly generate journeys and compelling copy and imagery across Scenes and all Airship-supported channels, connecting web and app experiences with zero-party data collection .
- Experimentation: test and optimize the performance of every audience segment, journey, feature, experience and message with A/B & multivariate tests, feature flags and holdout experiments.
Airship also enahnced Airship Journeys AI to tap into generative AI and real-time customer intelligence to automatically create cross-channel journeys with message and Scenes content.
"It has never been more important to get mobile-first customer experience right, but for many it also has never been more difficult. Brands struggle with silos across teams, data and an ever-expanding number of channels, all of which lead to a lack of personalization and seamless continuity that turn off customers, especially when competitors are merely a click or tap away," said Brett Caine, CEO of Airship, in a statement. "By expanding Airship's platform to the web and unlocking quick optimization of content everywhere, we're enabling more companies to provide value to and capture greater value from their customers."
