Airship Moves Its Experience Platform Solutions to the Web

Customer experience company Airship has made all of its Experience Platform capabilities developed for apps available on the web.

The key Airship solutions now available to web marketers and other non-technical staff include the following:

Experience Editor, to create and adapt flexible and ever-expanding no-code web and app experiences with full native performance, accessibility and measurement.

Scenes & Stories, to captivate customers with rich, immersive content to drive onboarding, opt-in/registration, adoption, and conversion.

Surveys, to collect feedback, interests and preferences and instantly use the data to fuel the next personalized experience.

Embedded Content, to dynamically personalize multiple content blocks of Scenes, Stories and Surveys embedded directly into app screens and web pages.

Preference Center, to empower customers to select how, when, and where to be contacted across all channels on both websites and apps.

Airship Journeys AI, which instantly generate journeys and compelling copy and imagery across Scenes and all Airship-supported channels, connecting web and app experiences with zero-party data collection .

Experimentation: test and optimize the performance of every audience segment, journey, feature, experience and message with A/B & multivariate tests, feature flags and holdout experiments.

Airship also enahnced Airship Journeys AI to tap into generative AI and real-time customer intelligence to automatically create cross-channel journeys with message and Scenes content.