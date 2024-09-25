Phrase Adds to Its Translation Platform
Phrase, a translation technology provider, has enhance its localization platform, blending artificial intelligence with human expertise.
This release features the following capabilities:
- The Phrase TM Threshold Optimizer, which allows teams to decide when to use translation memory (TM) or machine translation. Customers can configure the system to always select the most cost-efficient technology for pre-translation,
- The Auto LQA Validation Mode, which enhances Auto LQA by integrating human expertise with AI automation. Users can edit the AI-identified issues by modifying, deleting, or adding annotations, combining human precision with AI efficiency.
- Unity Integration that lets developers directly localize their games within the Unity environment. The newUnity integration replaces manual file imports and exports with streamlined workflows and automation. Translators benefit from full context, including visuals, text, and metadata.
- Expanded access control and analytics for Phrase Portal.
- Revamped automated asset curation for improved custom MT models.
- Webhooks through Phrase Orchestrator.for automated workflows across entire tech stacks, including third-party systems.
- Action Bundles for Phrase Orchestrator, a set of pre-built workflows.
- Phrase Data, with more insights for greater transparency tracking time and cost savings.
- AI Actions, Phrase's tool for refining multilingual text for consistency across all languages.
"This release expands the range of what our customers and partners can accomplish with the Phrase Platform. We provide tools that deliver greater value, save time, and crucially keep people in full control," Georg Ell, CEO of Phrase, said in a statement. "At Phrase, our mission has always been to empower customers to grow globally with greater speed, precision, and confidence. With this latest release, we're delivering innovative solutions that put customers in control while enabling them to achieve much more with less effort by harnessing the tremendous power of AI.