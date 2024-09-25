Simpleview Launches Digital Asset Management System Tailored for DMOs
Simpleview has reengineered its digital asset management (DAM) system, Simpleview DAM, now powered by Cloudinary, to streamline and optimize digital asset management, organization, and delivery for destination marketing organizations (DMOs).
This reimagined DAM serves as a centralized hub for all digital assets, including images, videos, and creative media, to help DMOs manage and distribute content across multiple platforms.
Supported by Cloudinary's fully automated Programmable Media transformation and optimization capabilities, DMOs can bring new experiences to market on Simpleview CMS-powered websites, with every asset delivered at the highest quality and smallest file size for each user's unique viewing.
Other key features of Simpleview DAM include the following:
- AI-powered workflows and transformations;
- Optimized visual media;
- Simplified operations and editing;
- Effortless organization and sharing;
- Enterprise-grade scalability; and
- Comprehensive analytics and reporting.
"As fast and flawless visual experiences become increasingly foundational for modern commerce success, it's critical that brands can quickly and easily manage, transform, optimize, and deliver their images and videos across channels," said Evgeni Agronik, vice president of ecosystems at Cloudinary, in a statement. "We're excited that Simpleview's impressive roster of DMO customers will now have access to the single source of truth and powerful automation that Cloudinary's intelligent, composable DAM provides."
"The launch of Simpleview DAM powered by Cloudinary marks a significant advancement in digital asset management for DMOs," said Greg Evans, chief revenue officer of Simpleview, in a statement. "Our SaaS offerings paired with Cloudinary's AI-backed image and video platform create an enterprise-level SaaS-within-SaaS atmosphere, adopting a world-class DAM platform that is now fully integrated with Simpleview's tourism tech stack, which will help revolutionize asset management and distribution for our clients."
