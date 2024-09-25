Simpleview Launches Digital Asset Management System Tailored for DMOs

Simpleview has reengineered its digital asset management (DAM) system, Simpleview DAM, now powered by Cloudinary, to streamline and optimize digital asset management, organization, and delivery for destination marketing organizations (DMOs).

This reimagined DAM serves as a centralized hub for all digital assets, including images, videos, and creative media, to help DMOs manage and distribute content across multiple platforms.

Supported by Cloudinary's fully automated Programmable Media transformation and optimization capabilities, DMOs can bring new experiences to market on Simpleview CMS-powered websites, with every asset delivered at the highest quality and smallest file size for each user's unique viewing.

Other key features of Simpleview DAM include the following:

AI-powered workflows and transformations;

Optimized visual media;

Simplified operations and editing;

Effortless organization and sharing;

Enterprise-grade scalability; and

Comprehensive analytics and reporting.