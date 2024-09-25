Talkdesk Introduces Healthcare Experience Cloud for Payers

Talkdesk, a provider of artificial intelligence (AI)-powered customer experience (CX) technology, has launched Talkdesk Healthcare Experience Cloud for Payers, its latest industry-specific contact center offering built entirely around the CX needs of healthcare insurance organizations.

Talkdesk Healthcare Experience Cloud for Payers combines contact center technology with healthcare payer-specific AI capabilities and dedicated agent views and tools. Integrations with critical systems of record, such as claims, CRM, and electronic health record (EHR) software, enable greater personalization and accuracy of interactions while out-of-the-box workflows aid the fast resolution of common member, caregiver, and provider network issues.

This newest purpose-built platform helps healthcare insurance providers achieve the following:

Increased member experience and loyalty through a single view of member interaction history, context, and configurable data, such as claims and authorization history from claims platform integrations. Agents receive real-time guidance to discuss topics like benefits eligibility or recommendations for a nearby provider. Members get to choose their preferred communications channel.

Lower operational costs. Payers can serve their customers through AI-powered self-service capabilities and pre-built workflows that automate routine transactional calls such as claim status checks. Talkdesk Automatic Summary leverages generative AI to streamline post-call administrative work.

Pre-built integration with digital triage and symptom-checking platforms to help connect members to the best level of care.

Security and privacy tools enable compliance and member data protection, while responsibly trained AI ensures the AI orchestrates better conversations without the risk of inaccuracies or biases.