LearnUpon Becomes a HubSpot App Partner
LearnUpon, a learning management system provider, has become a HubSpot App Partner with a certified integration and is now available through HubSpot's App Partner Program, an ecosystem of third-party integrations.
With this certified integration, HubSpot customers can connect their CRM with LearnUpon's LMS, enabling them to build a customer training academy that onboards, engages, and retains customers in an automated, scalable way. Customer education can be incorporated into targeted learning, and businesses are equipped with data to better understand the impact and ROI of training their customers at scale. Companies can also automate user data flow between both solutions to gather insights on the impact of learning on product adoption, customer happiness, and retention.
"Our customers want to achieve great results fast, and we're always looking to provide innovative solutions and tools that will help them do their jobs quickly and streamline operations," said Scott Brinker, vice president of platform ecosystem at HubSpot, in a statement. "LearnUpon's offering is a great option for achieving that efficiency, and we're excited that they're a part of the App Partner Program."
"Customer experience is central to LearnUpon's mission in delivering high-quality learning programs that bring real results, and the certified integration within HubSpot's App Partner Program demonstrates a clear investment in product quality and customer experience," said Des Anderson, chief technology officer and co-founder of LearnUpon, in a statement. "As such, we're thrilled to continue such a meaningful partnership and become a HubSpot App Partner with a Certified Integration. It allows LearnUpon to seamlessly integrate into HubSpot's massive ecosystem and for all LearnUpon customers to easily achieve their growth goals and long-term success."
