LearnUpon Becomes a HubSpot App Partner

LearnUpon, a learning management system provider, has become a HubSpot App Partner with a certified integration and is now available through HubSpot's App Partner Program, an ecosystem of third-party integrations.

With this certified integration, HubSpot customers can connect their CRM with LearnUpon's LMS, enabling them to build a customer training academy that onboards, engages, and retains customers in an automated, scalable way. Customer education can be incorporated into targeted learning, and businesses are equipped with data to better understand the impact and ROI of training their customers at scale. Companies can also automate user data flow between both solutions to gather insights on the impact of learning on product adoption, customer happiness, and retention.