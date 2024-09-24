SAP Partners with Gainsight and ChannelEngine

SAP at its CX Live event this week has unveiled new partnerships and integrations with Gainsight and ChannelEngine.

The partnership with Gainsight brings together SAP Sales Cloud and Gainsight Customer Success to help organizations orchestrate connected customer journeys, leverage artificial intelligence-powered automation, standardize workflows, and enhance strategic account planning, among other benefits. Customer success managers can develop and align tailored customer goals and success plans with customized engagement and support strategies, expanding upsell and cross-sell opportunities. At the same time, sales reps can use in-depth data, such as customer satisfaction levels, and product usage patterns, to refine and improve sales cycles.

The Gainsight integration also offers comprehensive insights into the customer journey, accessible to both sales and customer success teams within a single platform. A 360-degree customer view along with real-time data analysis and automated workflows and playbooks enable teams to proactively act on customer risks and expansion opportunities. It empowers the sales team to enhance and expedite the sales cycle, while enabling the customer success team to expand post-sale engagement strategies.

"Gainsight has helped more than 2,000 companies, including many of the world's top brands across industries, transform their operations and prioritize customer retention and growth," said Chuck Ganapathi, chief operating officer and president of Gainsight, in a statement. "Now, by delivering Gainsight's unique human-first AI capabilities to SAP Sales Cloud, we're empowering our joint customers to spend less time on administrative work and more time focusing on their clients. And this is just the beginning; we're looking forward to deepening our collaboration with SAP and driving even more innovation together."

SAP's partnership with ChannelEngine, meanwhile, integrates SAP Order Management Services and ChannelEngine, enabling merchants to augment the order and inventory management process for third-party marketplace selling.

It provides a centralized view of e-commerce operations across first- and third-party channels through reporting, analytics, and insights into sales performance and marketplace key performance indicators and enables merchants to streamline their e-commerce operations, accelerate time-to-market, and participate in a broader range of marketplaces.