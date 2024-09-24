Integrail Launches AI Studio

Integrail, a no-code Agentic artificial intelligence platform provider, has launches AI Studio to help companies create AI applications and automate workflows without writing code using a drag-and-drop interface.

Users can create AI applications that automate complex workflows with multiple tasks, connect AI applications with apps and tools like CRM, marketing automation, customer support, and enterprise resource planning. They can benchmark and choose the best large language model for the job, and deploy the AI solutions in the cloud or on-premises.