Integrail Launches AI Studio
Integrail, a no-code Agentic artificial intelligence platform provider, has launches AI Studio to help companies create AI applications and automate workflows without writing code using a drag-and-drop interface.
Users can create AI applications that automate complex workflows with multiple tasks, connect AI applications with apps and tools like CRM, marketing automation, customer support, and enterprise resource planning. They can benchmark and choose the best large language model for the job, and deploy the AI solutions in the cloud or on-premises.
"We're thrilled to launch AI Studio by Integrail after months of development and feedback from early users," said Anton Antic, CEO of Integrail, in a statement. "Our platform breaks down the barriers to AI adoption, making it accessible for businesses of all sizes. With AI Studio, you can automate any repetitive task and business workflow, integrating existing apps and tools with no coding required."