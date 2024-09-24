Claravine Launches Content Comprehension, Asset Preview, and Content Similarity Detection

Claravine today unveiled Content Comprehension, Asset Preview, and Content Similarity Detection to help marketers revolutionize workflows, unlock insights from assets, and connect data points across campaigns for performance measurement.

Claravine's new features leverage artificial intelligence, computer vision, metadata, and Content IDs to enhance everything from digital asset management search and discovery to controlling metadata application, deduplicating assets, and ensuring consistency across DAM systems. They also support smoother DAM migrations, validation of assets in trafficked media, establishing relationships between assets, and ultimately enabling measurement and attribution.

Content Comprehension leverages Claravine AI to analyze assets, extracting additional metadata aligned with common industry taxonomies. Users can control the precision of metadata associations with adjustable confidence thresholds.

Asset Preview offers a visualization of assets alongside their creative URL and metadata within Claravine's platform.

Content Similarity Detection uses Claravine AI to analyze and create unique Content IDs for assets, allowing teams to identify duplicate assets across datasets and track asset usage.

And several new connectors offer nhanced integrations with popular platforms, such as Adobe Experience Manager and Campaign and Ads Managers for import of creative asset URLs and export of generated metadata and Content IDs.